Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road.

-1:28 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested on domestic violence charges.

MONDAY

-5:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:03 p.m.: pursuit. Police responded to a pursuit in the 19100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY .

-11:13 p.m.: pole fire. Firefighters responded to a pole fire in the 5500 block of Botkins Road in New Bremen.

-8:40 to 11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:55 to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

