Police log

THURSDAY

-11:50 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-10:51 p.m.: warrant. Tabatha Kay Sutley, 37, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a person from the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-1:35 p.m.: violate protection order. Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order charges.

-11:44 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-6:16 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

-5:43 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at North Kuther Road at Michigan Street.

-4:34 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Flanagan Sports Complex on Riverside Drive.

Crashes

• Mary C. Mays, 71, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:51 a.m.

Mays was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when she failed to stop in time for stopped traffic and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Keela L. Taborn, 28, of Columbus.

• Mary Bishop, 45, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:16 a.m.

Bishop was traveling westbound on Lynn Street and when she moved over for an oncoming vehicle and then hit a parked vehicle in front of 718 Lynn St., that is owned by Melissa Steele, of Sidney.

• Harold Fouts Jr., 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m.

Fouts was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the left lane and when he attempted to change lanes, he failed to stop for and hit the vehicle stopped in front of him, that was driven by Denise Elliott, 48, of Anna.

• Jeffery B. Martin, 58, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:48 a.m.

Bishop was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive when he hit the unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 401 Riverside Drive, that is owned by Alfred A. Lambert, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:48 to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

