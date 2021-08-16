Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:44 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Harmon Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-5:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21500 block of Tawawa Street in Sidney.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

–4:17 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

–7:24 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Schlater and Brandewie Roads.

-2:41 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

SATURDAY

-9:29 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-7:58 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-7:49 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-2:56 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 11600 block of Brandewie Road in Fort Loramie.

-2:40 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 102.

FRIDAY

-6:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 400 block of State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2600 block of Mason Road.

SATURDAY

-5:05 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10600 block of Friemering Road.

-3:26 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to vehicle fire in the 19400 block of state Route 119.

-2:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm in the 17800 block of Gearhart Road in Sidney.

-2:08 a.m. to 5:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-4:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

