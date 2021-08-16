Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-11:44 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Harmon Road in Sidney.
FRIDAY
-5:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21500 block of Tawawa Street in Sidney.
-4:26 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.
–4:17 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
–7:24 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Schlater and Brandewie Roads.
-2:41 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident.
SATURDAY
-9:29 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.
-7:58 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.
-7:49 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-2:56 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 11600 block of Brandewie Road in Fort Loramie.
-2:40 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 102.
FRIDAY
-6:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 400 block of State Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-9:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2600 block of Mason Road.
SATURDAY
-5:05 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10600 block of Friemering Road.
-3:26 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to vehicle fire in the 19400 block of state Route 119.
-2:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm in the 17800 block of Gearhart Road in Sidney.
-2:08 a.m. to 5:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
FRIDAY
-4:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
