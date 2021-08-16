Police log

MONDAY

-11:26 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-7:30 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-1:11 a.m.: warrant. Amber Nicole Yingst, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-8:41 p.m.: warrant. Stephani Kathryn Vaughn, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:52 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 700 block North Wagner Avenue.

-5:08 p.m.: menacing. Gregory Edmund Johnson, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on menacing charges.

-5:04 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Wendy’s on Michigan Street.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Aunt Millies on Progress Way.

-12:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Bon Air Apartments on Jefferson Street.

-9:43 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a subject from the Bon Air Apartments.

-9:39 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a subject from the Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-1:30 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Murphy’s Craft Bar on East Poplar Street.

-12:01 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Deam Park on North Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:49 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66.

-10:15 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-9:53 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue.

-5:34 to 8:15 p.m.: theft. Police received two reports of a past theft in the 200 block Washington Street.

Crashes

Breann M. Reaman, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:08 p.m.

Reaman was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she did not stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Michael A. Smith, 58, of Sidney.

• Trayvonte D. Henry, 26, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:07 p.m.

Henry was backing out of a driveway in the 800 block of North Main Avenue when he hit the southbound vehicle on North Main Avenue that was driven by Linda Ostendorf, 71, of Sidney.

• James E. Mosier Jr., 61, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:51 p.m.

Mosier was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he swerved to try and avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him, driven by Thomas E. Steiger, 32, of Anna, but Mosier’s passenger side mirror hit Steiger’s driver side tail light causing damage.

• Taylor M. Morris, 30, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:34 p.m.

Morris was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she failed to stop for traffic and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Andrew A. Bushman, 38, of Minster.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:55 a.m. to 2 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-6:06 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls; one was for mutual aid.

SATURDAY

-7:49 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:17 to 10:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-1:17 p.m.: animal rescue. Firefighters rescued an animal.

FRIDAY

–7:31 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:57 to 6:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.