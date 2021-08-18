Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:52 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Jonathon P. Spradling, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

TUESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: assault. Jeffery A. Meyer, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-9:19 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-7:14 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove an individual from a property in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-7:12 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at American Trim on Michigan Street.

-11:47 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-2:43 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-2:38 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported at Mantor Auto & Truck Repair on West Russell Road.

-1:43 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Brown Park on East Clay Street.

-11:35 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

Crashes

Jordan D. Wilson, 22, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m..

Wilson backed out of a driveway in the 800 block of Crescent Drivens and hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Amy Lou Glover, of Sidney. Wilson then left the scene but was later located and cited.

• Jonathan R. Palmer, 31, of Piqua, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:21 a.m.

Palmer was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he turned left and struck the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, that was driven Gayle Susanne Wones, 52, of Covington. Both vehicles had the green light.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

