Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-9:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
Village log
FRIDAY
-10:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14500 block of state Road 119 in Anna.
THURSDAY
-3:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 19400 block of state Road 274 in Jackson Center.
-3:15 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5800 block of Houston Road in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:17 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek.
-6:53 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 800 block of East Main Street in Versailles.
-4 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.