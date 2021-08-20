Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14500 block of state Road 119 in Anna.

THURSDAY

-3:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 19400 block of state Road 274 in Jackson Center.

-3:15 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5800 block of Houston Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:17 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek.

-6:53 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 800 block of East Main Street in Versailles.

-4 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

