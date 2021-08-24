Police log

MONDAY

-4:20 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Jordan S. Castle, 20, of Sidney, was issued a summons on aggravated menacing charges.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-2 p.m.: warrant. Travis Wade Goin-Helfinstine, 23, of Fort Loramie, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:30 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bon Air Apartments on Jefferson Street.

-9:53 to 11:25 a.m.: theft. Two past thefts were reported at Cedarwood Commons on Doorley Road.

Crashes

Stephen Paul Younghusband, 59, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was cited with overtaking – passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:34 p.m.

Younghusband was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and was unaware of the intention stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by David Michael Henman, 57, of Sidney, to turn into a parking stall in front of 230 E. Court St. and attempted to pass on the right and was hit by Henman.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-12:05 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

