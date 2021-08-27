Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-8:01 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Sharp Road at state Route 29 in Sidney.

-8:42 a.m.: trees down. Trees were reported down in the 3100 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:42 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 18000 block of Montra Road.

THURSDAY

-8:54 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12300 block of state Road 119 in Anna.

-6:37 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 15100 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

-5:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-6:12 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported in the 1700 block of Simes Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-6:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

