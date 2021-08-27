Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-9:09 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
THURSDAY
-8:01 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Sharp Road at state Route 29 in Sidney.
-8:42 a.m.: trees down. Trees were reported down in the 3100 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.
Village log
FRIDAY
-8:42 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 18000 block of Montra Road.
THURSDAY
-8:54 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12300 block of state Road 119 in Anna.
-6:37 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 15100 block of state Route 29 in Anna.
-5:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:38 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-6:12 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported in the 1700 block of Simes Road in Sidney.
THURSDAY
-6:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.