Police log

THURSDAY

-9:02 to 10:21 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police received two calls about a suspicious vehicle or person in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: warrant. Conrad Blaine Booher, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:26 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Scott Rhoads, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:13 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of a drugs offence on South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-10:13 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 400 block of South West Avenue.

-9:54 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Taft Street.

-9:27 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at First National Bank in Bremen on West Russell Road.

-8:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Shelby County Fair Grounds on Fair Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

