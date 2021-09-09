Police log
THURSDAY
-2:20 a.m.: warrant. Brett A. North, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.
WEDNESDAY
-11:34 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Safe and Secure Storage on Fourth Avenue.
-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Timothy Wayne Cassidy, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-2:45 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.
-2:06 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.
-1:32 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at the Folkerth Trailer Court on Folkerth Avenue.
-1:22 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Superior Auto Sales on West Russell Road.
-1:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.
-11:28 a.m.: warrant. Tara B. Pierce, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
-8:53 a.m.: warrant. Willetta C. Williams, 32, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
-7:40 a.m. to 3:07 p.m.: damage. Police received two past damage was reports in the 300 block of Lane Street.
-2:38 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Berger Park on South Miami Avenue.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:10 to 6:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-7:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-12:.13 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
MONDAY
-3:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-1:.38 a.m. to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.
SUNDAY
-9:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-10:52 a.m.: public assistance. Firefighers provided public assistance.
-10:03 a.m. to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
-6:06 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.