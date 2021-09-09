Police log

THURSDAY

-2:20 a.m.: warrant. Brett A. North, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-11:34 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Safe and Secure Storage on Fourth Avenue.

-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Timothy Wayne Cassidy, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-2:06 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-1:32 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at the Folkerth Trailer Court on Folkerth Avenue.

-1:22 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Superior Auto Sales on West Russell Road.

-1:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-11:28 a.m.: warrant. Tara B. Pierce, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-8:53 a.m.: warrant. Willetta C. Williams, 32, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:40 a.m. to 3:07 p.m.: damage. Police received two past damage was reports in the 300 block of Lane Street.

-2:38 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Berger Park on South Miami Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:10 to 6:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-7:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:.13 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-3:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:.38 a.m. to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-9:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-10:52 a.m.: public assistance. Firefighers provided public assistance.

-10:03 a.m. to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-6:06 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

