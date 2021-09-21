Police log
MONDAY
-10:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Williamsburg Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.
-9:16 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.
-8:30 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Adrian L. Gregory, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on receiving stolen property charges.
-7:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.
-5:12 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Russell Road.
-12:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.