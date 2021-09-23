Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-5:40 p.m.: theft. A theft were reported in the 21500 block of Main Street in Sidney.
-3:51 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at East Walnut Street and North Linden Avenue.
Village log
THURSDAY
-2:26 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 4200 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.
WEDNESDAY
-9:55 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.
-8:55 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 8300 block of Port Haven Drive.
-8:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at the North Main Drive at East Pike Street.
-3:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-6:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.