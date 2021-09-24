Police log

THURSDAY

-7:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:54 p.m.: criminal trespassing. William George Copeland II, 24, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespassing charges.

-3:28 p.m.: criminal damage. Lorrie Deanne Pellman, 24, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal damaging charges.

-2:11 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Walgreens on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Jason Michael Harris, 29, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m.

Harris was traveling southbound on state Route 29 and when he approached the slight bend in North Ohio Avenue he lost control on the wet roadway and his vehicle’s front left struck the guardrail causing it to rotate and hit its rear against the guardrail before coming to a rest near the front of 807 N. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:56 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a service call.

-3:19 to 9:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-11:29 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:20 a.m. to 12:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

