Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-11:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Dingman Slagle Road.
THURSDAY
-3:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 4800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-8:16 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7600 block of Wells Road in Anna.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-8:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on Miami Conservancy Road.
-8 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Tecumsch Circle.
THURSDAY
-11:05 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
