Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

THURSDAY

-3:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 4800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:16 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7600 block of Wells Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on Miami Conservancy Road.

-8 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Tecumsch Circle.

THURSDAY

-11:05 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

