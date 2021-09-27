Police log

MONDAY

-12:43 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street.

SUNDAY

-10:16 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Taft Street.

-9:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Cedarwood Commons on Doorley Road.

SATURDAY

-11:05 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Austin James Depinet, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges after police responded to a report of a subject with a gun.

-10:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Historic Theatre on West Poplar Street.

-4:39 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Coin Laundry on Michigan Street.

-3:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Shawnee Drive.

-11:40 a.m.: warrant. Trent Edwin Wolford, 42, of Yorkshire, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:21 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

FRIDAY

-5:10 a.m.: warrant. Donald E. Radcliff, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:44 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

Crashes

David R. Shadoan, 64, of Sidney, was cited with operation failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:10 a.m.

Shadoan was traveling northbound on Wells Drive when he hit a legally parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Wells Drive that is owned by Kurtis D. Anderson, of Sidney.

• Timothy S. Bowman, 64, of Maplewood, was cited with a failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:32 p.m.

Bowman was making a left turn onto Port Jefferson Road from Russell Road when he failed to control his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and hit a fire hydrant. He was later located and cited by police.

• Sarah Gross, 34, of Anna, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:57 p.m.

Gross turn right onto Walnut Avenue from the center line of state Route 47 when she collided with the westbound vehicle in the right lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Jerry Brandyberry, 80, of Conover.

• Lillian Jade Keith, 16, of Maplewood, was cited with a violation for rules for driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:26 p.m.

Keith was facing southbound at a red light on South Ohio Avenue when she passed the Sidney City School bus stopped in front of her that was driven by Christa L. Morris, 62, of Sidney, on the right into the non-lane of travel and when Morris proceeded to make a right turn onto West Court Street the bus then hit Keith’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:35 a.m. to 3:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire calls; one was for mutual aid.

-1:51 a.m. to 3:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-2:16 to 8:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-2:12 a.m. to 7:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-8:48 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-8:09 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-4:10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:52 to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

