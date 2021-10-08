Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:52 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-4:27 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 88 on I-75.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:40 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 19200 block on Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

-11:55 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

THURSDAY

-3:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of South Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:08 to 9:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: pole fire. Firefighters responded to a pole fire in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-4:40 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 2100 block of South Vandemark Road in Sidney.

-4:14 to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

