Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. A crash was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:47 p.m.: theft. A juvenile was arrested after a theft was reported in Anna.

Crashes

Deputies responded to a four-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:27 p.m.

According to the crash report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Trever Jay Huber, 16, of Jackson Center, was traveling westbound in the 15800 block of Botkins Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the left and hit the vehicle driven by Hannah Brooke Silver, 21, of Wapakoneta. The collision caused Silver’s vehicle to push into the vehicle driven by Charles T. Lucas, 47, of Botkins. Huber’s vehicle then continued west and hit a mailbox before hitting the vehicle driven by Randy Counts, of Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

