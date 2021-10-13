Grand jury issues numerous indictments

Sidney — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, burglary, crimes involving obscenity of a minor, and multiple drug violations Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Tyler S. Rhoads, 24, currently an inmate at the Loraine Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio, was indicted on the charge of rape, a first degree felony. On or about June 17, 2021, Rhoads allegedly engaged in forced sexual conduct with an adult woman.

Katrina M. Fitzgerald, 24, currently in the Shelby County Jail in Sidney, was indicted on the charge of burglary, a second degree felony. On or about Sept. 17, 2021, Fitzgerald allegedly broke into an occupied residence and took a debit card.

James Clarence Richardson III, 33, of Trotwood, at large, faces an amended charge of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, as well as failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. On or about Sept. 19, 2021, Richardson allegedly tried to coerce a witness not to testify against him. He failed to report to his jury trial on Sept. 21, 2021 to face three counts of drug trafficking, carrying fourth and fifth degree felony charges.

Latrisha Nichole McGhee, 37, at large, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. On or about Sept. 20, 2021, after an officer signaled to McGhee to stop her vehicle, she allegedly failed to do so, and instead fled the officer by driving recklessly by speeding, running a stop sign, and driving in the wrong traffic lane, and in the process endangered people and property in her path.

William Stegeman, 65, at large, was indicted for failure to provide a change of address on or about Sept. 22, 2021, a fourth degree felony.

Nathan Spurlock, 32, of Sidney, was indicted for three fifth degree felonies: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools on or about Apr. 22, 2021.

Stephen M. Hall, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on two fifth degree felonies (receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs) and a third felony of the third degree, tempering with evidence. On or about Sept. 23, 2021, Hall allegedly received and kept a stolen Ohio motor vehicle license plate, was in possession of the stimulant Methamphetamine which is a Schedule II controlled substance; Hall is also accused of trying to hide a baggie containing this drug in the hospital room on the same day, where he was examined before being remanded to jail.

Stephen Matthew Hall II, 20, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, two felonies of the fifth degree. He is accused of possessing the stimulant Methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a straw used to store, transport, and/or abuse this drug, which took place on or about May 27, 2021.

Bailey A. Schutte, 22, of Sidney, was indicted on 19 felony counts for pandering obscenity involving a minor from Jan. through Sept., 2021, specifically Jan. 31, June 14, June 19, June 30, July 1, July 3, July 5, July 29, Sept. 1, and Sept.8. Six counts involved downloading obscene Snapchat videos onto his personal computer and other obscene material onto his cellphone involving a minor, a fourth degree felony, and 13 counts involved creating an obscene image of a minor, a second degree felony.

Walker J. Mustain, 23, of Sidney, was indicted for vandalism, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly damaging a sprinkler in the Shelby County Jail on or about Sept. 6, 2021.

Jeremy Myers, 44, at large, was indicted on two fifth degree felonies, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, specifically the stimulant Methamphetamine and the synthetic opioid Fentanyl, both Schedule II controlled substances. The events allegedly occurred on or about Dec. 25, 2020.

Danielle N. Bailey, 38, at large, was indicted for failure to appear for a sentencing hearing in case number 21CR000115 in the Shelby Common Pleas Court on Sept. 22, 2021, after being released on her own recognizance, a fourth degree felony. The sentencing hearing pertained to three charges of drug trafficking, which were one fourth degree and two fifth degree felonies. The drugs involved were the stimulant Methamphetamine, and the synthetic opioids Fentanyl and Tramadol, which are Schedule II and IV controlled substances, respectively.

Kyra R. McClain, 18, of Sidney, was indicted on four counts of possession of drugs, all fifth degree felonies. The alleged drugs in her possession on or about May 27, 2021 were the illegal substances Heroin and Cocaine, along with the two synthetic opioids, Fentanyl and Tramadol, which are Schedule II and IV controlled substances, respectively.