Police log

TUESDAY

-5:01 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Shelby County Counseling on East Court Street.

-8:08 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-7:05 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-3:19 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at or near Hamilton Maintenance Service on West Water Street.

-3 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 200 block of West Walnut Avenue.

-10:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Crashes

Jason Matthew Kelly, 47, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:49 a.m.

Kelly was stopped facing the south on North Fourth Avenue at state Route 47 behind the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Adam Joseph Searcy, 22, of Sidney, when he took his foot off the brake, thinking Searcy was going to move forward, and hit the rear of Searcy’s vehicle.

• Zachary M. Reed, 29, of Rosewood, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:34 p.m.

Reed was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Avenue when he turned east onto Campbell Road, lost control and went into the opposite lane and turned his vehicle onto its side.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:04 a.m. to 2:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-8:43 a.m. to 8:27 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 15 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

