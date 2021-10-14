Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:59 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at in the 300 block of West Main Street.

-8:19 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 6700 block of Darke Shelby Road.

-6:45 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 119 in Luthman Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. A subject with a gun was reported in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

-6:25 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 13300 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-6:12 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at in the 700 block of Lockport Trail in Piqua.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 11900 block of Hardin Pike.

-6:37 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 2300 block of state Route 589 in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.