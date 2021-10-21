Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-8:08 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at River and South Vandemark Roads.
-6:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies provided assistance in the 200 block of North Main Avenue in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-1:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.
-9:23 a.m.: theft. Drugs was reported in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.