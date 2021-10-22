Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:42 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-5:04 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 8500 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-12:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on County Road 25A in Fort Loramie.

-11:29 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street in Russia.

THURSDAY

-3:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:44 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 11400 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

THURSDAY

-9:42 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 10300 block of Stangel Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

