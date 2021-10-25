Police log

MONDAY

-8:16 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: driving under the influence. Lindsay Brook Roth, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-5:23 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Blake Joshua Gilmore, 38, of Conover, was issued a summons for charges of driving under OVI suspension.

-4:30 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the police department.

SATURDAY

-11:05 p.m.: warrant. Stacy L. Reynolds, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:29 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the police department.

-1:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-11:11 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Sidney Flower Shop on East Russell Road.

FRIDAY

-4:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at City Hall on West Poplar Street.

-1:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Arrowhead Apartments on Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Joseph Alan Jeffers, 32, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:18 p.m.

Jeffers was attempting to exit his parking spot east along Court Street when he hit the passenger’s side of the eastbound vehicle on Court Street that was driven by Thomas Clinton Price, 55, of Greenville.

• Anthony W. Gerstner, 63, of Sidney, was cited with a operation without control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:14 p.m.

Gerstner was operating a Sidney City Schools bus and had stopped facing the east at the stop sign on Bay Street at South Main Avenue to drop of a student and then made a left turn onto South Main Avenue when the right rear bumper of the bus hit the left front of the parked vehicle on on the south side of Bay Street that is owned by Isaac James Fitzpatrick, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:40 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-2 a.m. to 4:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-3:10 to 10:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-2:36 a.m. to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-12:20 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

SATURDAY

-6:38 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to an EMS standby.

-10:34 a.m. to 2:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-6:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:52 to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

