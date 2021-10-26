Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported at Sidney High School.

-2:28 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3200 block of Thompson Schiff Road.

SATURDAY

-9:09 p.m.: burglary. A burglary in progress was reported in the 20000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

-2:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. A threat of a bomb was reported in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-2:06 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

FRIDAY

-4:53 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3500 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a report of a domestic violence was investigated in Maplewood.

SATURDAY

-2:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:58 to 8:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:06 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 8500 block of Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-3:49 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 14600 block of Harmon Road.

-12:32 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-6:42 to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

