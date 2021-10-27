Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7300 block of Boerger Road in Fort Loramie.

-8:16 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-8:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of Palestine Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 7000 block of Auld Road.

-6:32 a.m. to 1:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-5:31 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 17600 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-7:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

