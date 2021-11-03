Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-10:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-2:47 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12100 block of Oak Drive at Minster.
-11:56 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 15500 block of McCartyville Road.
-8:16 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of Main Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-8:51 a.m. to 2:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
-1:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 247 and 29 in Sidney.
-5:10 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 13700 block of state Route 47.
TUESDAY
-4:01 to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.