Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:47 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12100 block of Oak Drive at Minster.

-11:56 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 15500 block of McCartyville Road.

-8:16 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 2:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-1:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 247 and 29 in Sidney.

-5:10 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 13700 block of state Route 47.

TUESDAY

-4:01 to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

