Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:13 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported on Johnston Road in Sidney.

-8:21 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1400 block of Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:19 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2900 block of River Road.

-3:58 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A stolen vehicle was reported in the 21500 block of South Vandemark Road.

-3:358 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10800 block of Mohawk Court in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:15 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic violence report was investigated.

WEDNESDAY

-3:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-3:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Piqua.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:32 a.m.

Anne M. Stammen, 59, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Wright Puthoff Road when she went off the right side of the road in the 6000 block then over corrected and went off the left side of the roadway, and then went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

• Issac Gabriel Griffith, 18, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:20 a.m.

Griffith was traveling westbound on East Main Street near Meadowview Lane when he left the roadway to the right and crossed a grass lot, hit a mailbox, then crossed Meandowview Lane and struck the curb on the west side of the road and hit the right front of the parked vehicle on Meadowview Lane that is owned by Kathryn D. Walker, of Anna, before coming to a final stop off the road facing the east.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 19400 block of state Route 47 in Jackson Center.

-12:26 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-7:48 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Main Street at Third Avenue in Anna.

–2:19 a.m. to 11:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

