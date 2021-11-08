Sidney man sentenced to prison again

SIDNEY — A man with a history of domestic violence and crimes against children has been sentenced to prison.

Dustin W. Boggs is a Tier II sex offender with offenses going back 26 years. After failing to report his change of address to the court, Boggs was located and found with weapons.

Boggs, 47, of Sidney, and considered “at large” at the time of his arrest, was anxious to flee his past criminal history of violence and child sex crimes. Once apprehended and convicted, his sentencing for these two crimes was as follows: 30 months in prison (less all time spent in the Shelby County Jail) and all prosecution costs for failure to provide a change of address, a third degree felony, as well an additional 18 months in prison to be served “concurrently” for having weapons under disability, a fourth degree felony.

On Aug. 31, 2021, he entered a guilty plea for both charges. The first carries a maximum prison term of 3 years and up to a $10,000 fine. Each sentences carries up two years of probation following release. On the second charge, he initially faced two counts, but the second one was dismissed after pleading guilty.

Both sentences are a direct result of the fact that Boggs is a Tier II sex offender who violated conditions following his release.

On or about Jan. 1, 2011, Boggs was charged with rape, a first degree felony, and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, a second degree felony.

On May 26, 2011, Boggs was convicted of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in Miami County Pleas Court after being charged with nine counts, each being second degree felonies. The rape charge was dismissed.

His convictions in Ohio involving minors goes back to 1995, when he was convicted of offenses involving underage persons while a resident of Dayton.

In addition to sex crimes, Boggs was also previously convicted for committing domestic violence crimes and assault.

While residing in Dayton, Boggs was found guilty on Aug. 10, 1995 of a domestic violence charge committed on or about July 23 of that same year.

Then, on or about Oct. 27, 2009, an original charge of domestic violence was reduced to menacing after Boggs pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2009, to this lesser charge.

Again, on or about October 13, 2010, while residing in Troy, having previously been convicted of a domestic violence offense, Boggs was then charged with a fourth degree felony of domestic violence. On Jan. 10, 2011, he pleaded not guilty to this charge, but then on March 29 amended his plea to no contest. Sentencing, which took place on May 16, 2011 in the Common Pleas Court of Miami County, resulted in a mandated stay of roughly 15 months in prison.