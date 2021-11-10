Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hall Avenue.

-8:47 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from a property in the 1700 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-8:06 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the area of South Miami Avenue at East Dallas Street.

-4:06 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of North West Avenue.

-4:03 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 700 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.

-6:30 p.m: damaging in progress. A disturbance was reported at a property in the 1300 block of Constitutional Avenue.

-8:27 a.m.: warrant. Sherry Lynn Jones, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:22 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Tamara Lovett, 63, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on 1:32 p.m.

Lovett was backing up in the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue when she hit the vehicle, owned by Denise Adams, of Huntsville, that was parked behind her.

• Leah Kathleen Diane Stone, 24, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Stone pulled too far into the roadway while approaching the stop signal on Vandemark Road and then backed up and hit the vehicle behind her that was driven by Kayla Jean Mazingo, 29, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-1:33 to 7:10 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.