Police log

THURSDAY

-10:07 p.m.: warrant. Paige Louise Anderson, 31, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:32 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 400 block of East Robinwood Street.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-1:08 p.m.: found property. Property was reported found at Fifth Third Bank on Michigan Street.

-10:16 a.m.: warrant. Randi Marie Shank, 38, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:08 a.m.: found property. Property was reported found at Fish Thrift Store on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.

-12:08 to 1:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:59 to 5:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to three fire calls.

-9:46 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

