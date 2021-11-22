Police log

SUNDAY

-8:50 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-6:10 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:03 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-3:12 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7 p.m.: negligent assault. Danielle Jacqueline Stephens, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

-6:39 a.m.: shots heard. Police received a report shots were heard in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-6:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: theft without consent. Caleb David White, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

-4:24 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-1:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Chase Bank on Poplar Street.

-12:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Collins Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-3:36 a.m.: assault. Chrysler Lynn Sherman, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-3:09 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at a property in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-2:26 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Trinity Church of the Brethren on North Main Avenue.

-2 a.m.: domestic violence. Katelyn Gail Staudt, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: warrant. Stephen Matthew Hall II, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:12 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Main Avenue at East Court Street.

-4:24 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-4:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-1:57 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 700 block of East Parkwood Street.

Crashes

Sara Milbourn, 40, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Milbourn was backing up going westbound in the 200 block of South Wagner Avenue when she hit the parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Misty Trombley, of Sidney.

• Karigan P. Hennessey, 17, of Sidney, was cited with a violation for or operating with a suspended driver’s license and nonresident violator compact after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:14 p.m.

Hennessey was turning left onto Vandemark Road from Gleason Road and hit the southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Anna M. Brady, 16, of Sidney.

• Amber McCullough, 28, of Cridersville, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:28 p.m.

McCullough was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road in the left lane when she attempted to turn right into a private drive and failed to see the southbound vehicle in the right lane on South Vandemark Road that was driven by Christy English, 61, of Botkins, causing a collision.

• Larry G. Tate Jr., 46, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a four-vehicle crash on Thursday of 10:40 a.m.

Tate was traveling northbound on the east side of Garfield Avenue against the curb when he fell asleep at the wheel and hit the parked vehicle owned by Jonathan Kirkpatrick, of Sidney. The collision caused Kirkpatrick’s vehicle hit the parked vehicle in front of it that is owned by Nicole R. Howard, of Lima, which then was pushed into the parked vehicle in front of it that is owned by Kyle Wilkerson, of Sidney.

• Amber R. Lewis, 33, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday of 12:36 p.m.

Lewis was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue and she turned left to enter into the drive for Sidney Schools vehicle when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit the the northbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Michele Elizabeth Fox, 28, of Dayton.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-11:27 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-1:39 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-9:24 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to provide mutual aid on an automobile crash.

-6:46 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-6:30 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby for a sporting event.

-5:12 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-2:47 to 7:49 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted two odor investigations.

-1:41 to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.