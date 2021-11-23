Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:49 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after deputies investigated a report of a domestic incident.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:41 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5700 block of Rangeline Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-4:18 to 5:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:27 p.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to an open burn in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

