Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Thompson Schiff Road at Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

WEDNESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-7:24 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was arrested in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:35 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 6800 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-5:49 p.m.: unauthorized use. The authorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-4:22 p.m.: domestic violence. An juvenile was arrested after a domestic incident was reported.

-3:45 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:20 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Botkins and Kettlersville Roads.

–1:17 to 7:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:02 to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.