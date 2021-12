Village log

FRIDAY

-8:35 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a report of a domestic incident was investigated.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:31 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-6 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 600 East Main Street in Anna.

-4:39 to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

