SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tara Foster, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt of court, $163 fine.

Owen M. Green, 33, of Saint Paris, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance while traveling south bound on St. Rt. 66 at approximately 55 mph when it ran into the back of another vehicle that was stopped in traffic to make a left turn into a driveway; the accident resulted in a possible injury to an individual in the struck vehicle, $136 fine.

Andrea Marie Niswonger, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (55 mph in a 35 mph), $141 fine.

Shannon M. Cook, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, (50 mph in a 35 mph), $141 fine.

Cheryl Lynne Copeland, 56, of Portland, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Jason Barks, 41, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald R. Hewitt, 43, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates, speeding, driver seat belt violation, and contempt, $255 fine.

Keanua Marie Rismiller, 20, of Minster, was charged with speeding (79 mph in a 55 mph), $170 fine.

Beth Melanie Swick, 53, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Taylor Montgomery Cordell, 25, of North Lewisburg, was charged with driving under suspension from a prior DUI; after pleading guilty and the imposition of LIP service and a $105 fine, case dismissed.

Ronald L. Bragg, Jr., 42, of Dayton, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jessi Nicole Bennett, 28, of Martinsville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Destinie Tierra Farris, 23, of Fostoria, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Basinger, 49, of Lima, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement while traveling southbound on I-75 at night, distracted driving program completion and $230 fine.

Draven Cain Bobbitt, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristina K. Bothel, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (76 mph in a 55 mph), $175 fine.

Ronald Paul Joseph Burns III, 23, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, was charged with speeding (91 mph in a 70 mph), $175 fine.

Jonathan Scott Christian, 42, of Greenville, was charged with speeding (81 mph in a 55 mph), $205 fine.

Sheila R. Gibbons, 52, of Piqua, was charged with stop after accident (injuring property: a utility pole) which was amended to hit and skip (damaging real property), $1,136 fine.

Dene Danielle Smith, 27, of Dayton, was charged with driving without a license, $186 fine.

Collin Nicholas Cordell, 20, of Tiffin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gustavo A. Figueroa Diaz, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Camille Alexandra Haley, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian A. Haney, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding (91 mph in a 70 mph), $175 fine.

Kody Blake Edwards, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Francis J. Hull, 37, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ian Ray Lawrence, 27, of Versailles, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving, $230 fine.

Chrystal J. Rowe, 41, of Urbana, was charged with driver seat belt violation (I-75 – Ohio State Patrol), $116 fine.