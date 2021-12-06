Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:19 a.m.: lines down. A tree was reported down at Mason Road at state Route 29 in Sidney.

-9:45 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:50 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-10:42 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers was reported at a property in the 10900 block of Comanche Drive.

-8:26 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at North Ohio Avenue at East North Street.

-7:40 p.m.: drugs. Deputies investigated for drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:45 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18500 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

-12:21 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 500 block of Knoop Johnson Road.

-12:14 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down in the 3700 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

-11:33 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at Houston and Pampel Roads.

-10:52 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9100 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

-9:42 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at West Pike and South Main Streets.

Crashes

An Anna woman was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

According to Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy, Freda Johnson, 65, was traveling westbound on East Main Street in Anna when she suffered a medical emergency and drifted over the center line onto the other side of the road and hit the eastbound vehicle head-on, that was driven by Paul Miller, 33, of Sidney, on East Main Street.

Miller, other than being shook up, Goudy said, suffered no injuries, and his SUV sustained only minor damage.

Johnson was flown directly to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Her vehicle sustained serious injuries and was totalled.

Goudy said Johnson will likely be cited with a left of center violation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:18 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-10:19 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

