Police log
MONDAY
-8 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.
-12:58 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.
SUNDAY
-10:47 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.
-6:34 p.m.: warrant. Elizabeth Dawn Wright, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
-7:47 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Cheyenne Rio North, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension charges.
FRIDAY
-9:48 p.m.: warrant. Eugene Spencer, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-7:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Savannah Marie Harmon, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons for criminal damaging charges.
-6:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Matthew W. Deardorff, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-1:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-12:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-2:45 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-6:47 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
