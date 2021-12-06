Police log

MONDAY

-8 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:58 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-10:47 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-6:34 p.m.: warrant. Elizabeth Dawn Wright, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-7:47 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Cheyenne Rio North, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension charges.

FRIDAY

-9:48 p.m.: warrant. Eugene Spencer, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Savannah Marie Harmon, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons for criminal damaging charges.

-6:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Matthew W. Deardorff, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-12:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-2:45 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-6:47 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

