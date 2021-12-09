Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:09 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Old Wash House in East Court Street.

-8:57 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Old Wash House in East Court Street.

-6:47 p.m.: warrant. Craig Alan Wagner, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:49 p.m.: warrant. Kaleb Brian Fleming, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:39 to 3:21 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-10:21 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported of a theft in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Micheal A. Wattercutter, 69, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:37 p.m.

Wattercutter was traveling northbound in the right lane on South Vandemark Road when he crossed over the dotted line when attempting to turn into the Marathon gas station and hit the northbound vehicle in left lane that was driven by Jackie Ray Freistuhler, 80, of Sidney.

• Zachery Scott Felver, 28, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:39 p.m.

Felver was traveling northbound on Buckeye Avenue when he struck a utility pole head-on.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.