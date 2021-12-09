Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:34 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 10900 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-10:15 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of West Russell Road in Sidney.

-9:38 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9900 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:06 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:56 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 1500 block of Rangeling Road in Russia.

–9:58 a.m. to 12:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:47 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 705 and 364 in Fort Loramie.

-3:09 to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

