Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9400 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

MONDAY

-9:02 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 21200 block of Suber Road in Sidney.

-5:13 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 10800 block of Mohawk Court in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:39 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 200 block of East Hoewisher Road.

-6:50 to 10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

