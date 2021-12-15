Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-11:12 a.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down was reported on Millcreek Road.
-8:06 a.m.: theft. Theft was reported in the 900 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.
-3:20 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sidney Freyburg Road.
TUESDAY
-10:36 p.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 21200 block of Suber Road in Sidney.
-9:36 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was reported.
-7:34 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Stephens Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-6:35 p.m.: theft. Theft was reported in the 900 block of Meranda Road in Anna.
-6:35 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.
-3:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-2:23 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
TUESDAY
-5:34 to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
