Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3300 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5300 block of Houston Road.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-3:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-3:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–8:51 to 2:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. An adult was arrested after deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 600 block of Darke Shelby Road.

-7:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:55 p.m.: tree fire. A tree fire was reported at state Route 66 at Miami Shelby West Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.