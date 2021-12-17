Sentences issued for theft, drug-related crimes, firearms, and violating a protection order

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court issued sentences for theft, drug-related crimes, firearms, and violating a protection order.

Serra Jaine Jess, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, up to two years of probation, $1,200 in restitution, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. The maximum prison sentence permitted in the plea peititon was 12 months. Jess was initially charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony, when on or about Sept. 4, 2018, when she allegedly stole $1,210 from the Rainbow Grill, Inc. in Sidney and removed the surveillance video. The second charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed after entering a guilty plea on Nov. 2, 2021.

Damien Bremmer, 28, of Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in prison (to be served concurrently with a different sentence in Williams County), up to two years of probation, and all costs of prosecution, for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The felony carried a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison and a $2,500 fine. Bremmer was initially charged with two drug-related fifth-degree felonies, possession of drugs (Fentanyl) and possessing criminal tools (scales) that occurred on or around Jan. 2, 2021. The second charge for drug possession was dropped after changing his plea to guilty on Oct. 28, 2021.

Natalie Anne Viglione, 31, of Prospect, Kentucky, was sentenced to 6 months (180 days, 90 days for each count) in the Shelby County Jail, $300 in fines, and all costs of prosecution for the reduced charges of attempted possession of drugs and attempted possessing of criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors. Judgement permitted early release after 45 days in jail as long as all fines were paid. The maximum jail time and fines for the reduced charges, through a plea deal with her attorney, Robert E. Long III, amounted to one year in jail and $2,000. Viglione was initially charged with possession of drugs (marijuana) and possesing criminal tools (bags and jars), both fifth-degree felonies, for events that occurred on or about March 25, 2021.

Chassem Anthony, 25, of Morrow, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail, a $300 fine, the disposition or destruction of his firearm, and all costs of prosection, for the reduced charge of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. The reduced charge carried a maxiumum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Anthony was initially charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle (a loaded .40 caliber Taurus G2C Smith & Wesson pistol stored under the driver’s seat), a fourth-degree felony, which occurred on or about April 12, 2021.

Robbie G. Carr, 45, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail (with 13 days of jail credit) and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of attempted violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. The maximum jail time and fines allowable under the plea petition, filed on Nov. 2, 2021, were 180 days and $1,000. Jones was initially indicted on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony when he allegedly went to the victim’s residence on Aug. 13, 2021.

Jessica Lee Jones, 38, of Piqua, was sentenced to 3o days on the bracelet program, up to five years of probation, and all costs of prosecution for the reduced charge of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The maximum sentence arranged through the plea petition on Nov. 2, 2021, with her attorney Dustin M. Davis, was 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Jones was initially indicted on telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony, when, on or about April 27, 2021, she allegedly opened a Chase bank account in the victim’s name in the amount of $2,180 and defrauded her by transferring that money to a Zelle account.

