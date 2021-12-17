Village log

FRIDAY

-9:52 a.m.: school bus passing. A citation was issued after a school bus passing was reported at West Main and Water Streets in Fort Loramie.

-8:24 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of McRill Way in Anna.

-7:41 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:29 a.m. to 2:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

