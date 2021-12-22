Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at East Main Street at Commerce Drive.

-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18200 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-6:37 a.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the 11700 block of Eilerman Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-noon: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Versailles Road in Russia.

TUESDAY

-1:24 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 5900 block of Pleiman Barhorst Road.

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:22 to 9:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:23 to 12:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:22 to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.