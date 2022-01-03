Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:38 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on state Route 29 to Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-4:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 21400 block of Meranda Road.

FRIDAY

-10:50 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported heard in the 400 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

-11:41 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-4:06 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Perin Road in Russia.

-7:46 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 4000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-12:32 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12000 block of Lock Two Road in Botkins.

SATURDAY

-8:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. An adult was arrested after a vehicle in a ditch was investigated in the 10700 block of Baker Road.

-12:36 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:57 a.m. to 7:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-8:15 p.m.: miscellaneous fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a miscellaneous fire in the 21600 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-3:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-11:03 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to vehicle fire in the 200 block of Carilse Street in Quincy.

FRIDAY

-1:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at East Shelby road at state Route 274.

-11:36 a.m. to 3:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.