Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-7:38 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on state Route 29 to Interstate 75.
SATURDAY
-4:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 21400 block of Meranda Road.
FRIDAY
-10:50 p.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported heard in the 400 block of Brown Road in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
-11:41 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-4:06 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Perin Road in Russia.
-7:46 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 4000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.
-12:32 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12000 block of Lock Two Road in Botkins.
SATURDAY
-8:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. An adult was arrested after a vehicle in a ditch was investigated in the 10700 block of Baker Road.
-12:36 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-9:57 a.m. to 7:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-8:15 p.m.: miscellaneous fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a miscellaneous fire in the 21600 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.
-3:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-11:03 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to vehicle fire in the 200 block of Carilse Street in Quincy.
FRIDAY
-1:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at East Shelby road at state Route 274.
-11:36 a.m. to 3:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
