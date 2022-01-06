Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-1:50 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-3:41 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 98.

WEDNESDAY

-7 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on I-75 at mile marker 98.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:31 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 9400 block of Kohler Road in Botkins.

-5:49 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-4:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 16000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-3:45 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:34 a.m.

Molly Ann Marie Hamp, 17, of Botkins, was traveling westbound in the 12000 block of Lock Two Road when she failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway to the northwest and continued straight to the west, went off the south side of the roadway through a field and into a creek with flowing water. The crash caused light cosmetic damage to the vehicle, the crash report said, but when the vehicle was removed from the creek using a back hoe, significant damage was caused to it.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–5:44 a.m. to 12:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:51 p.m.: illegal burn. Firefighters investigated an open burn in the 21700 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.