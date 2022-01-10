Police log

MONDAY

-7:53 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-3:49 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported Marathon gas station on Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-2:24 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-1:07 p.m.: found property. Property was reported found at the Hilltop Apartments on Hill Top Avenue.

-3:39 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-12:32 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Villa Maria Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:24 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-5:06 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Dollar General on West Court Street.

FRIDAY

-8:55 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:33 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Chase Bank on East Poplar Street.

-4:37 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

–4:17 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-1:31 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-9:32 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Sycamore Creek Apartments on Countryside Street.

-7:10 a.m.: driving under the influence. Mary Lou Francis, 82, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-1:48 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:46 a.m.

Jayden Lee Nicely, 22, of Covington, was traveling southeast on County Road 25A in the left, turn-only lane when he merged over into the straight lane and hit the southeast-bound vehicle on County Road 25 A in the straight lane that was driven by Kurtis B. Kester, 28, of Sidney, causing damage. Nicely then left the scene.

According to the crash report, Kester described Nicely and provided police a listed registration that matched the vehicle he described involved the crash. Police have reached out to numbers provided by Miami County dispatch for Nicely, and as of Monday morning were unable to reach him.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:31 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded for mutual aide on a fire alarm.

-1 a.m. to 2:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-3:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:09 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 18 calls.

FRIDAY

-5:39 to 7:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-1:39 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded to provide mutual aid for a water incident.

-9:56 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist the public works department.

-7:23 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.