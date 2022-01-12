Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:15 a.m.: warrant. James Clarence Richardson III, 33, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-12:34 p.m.: found property. Property was reported found at East Hoewisher Road and Broadway Avenue.

-12:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported in the 1000 block of Fairington Drive.

-11:51 a.m.: harassments. Harassments were reported at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-10:10 a.m.: harassments. Harassments were reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-6:40 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person at the Bon Air Apartments on Jefferson Street.

-12:17 a.m.: assault. An assault in progress was reported.

-12:15 a.m.: assault. A past assault was reported.

Crashes

Laura M. Simon, 66, of Russia, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:16 p.m.

Simon was traveling northbound on Main Avenue in the right lane and when he approached the intersection with Poplar Street, he attempted to turn right onto Poplar from that far right lane and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane on Main Avenue that was driven by Alicia Marie Gibson, 26, of Sidney.

Simon was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

