Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:16 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 4500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-12:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–8:08 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:46 to 7:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

